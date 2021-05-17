Expert Comments

Expert Reaction on WhatsApp D-Day is Here and Users Will Jump Ship to Own Their Data

From today, WhatsApp users will begin to receive persistent notifications to accept their disputed terms and conditions for sharing their data with the centralised messaging platform.  

After the controversial policy announcement in January 2021, WhatsApp has now said users’ accounts will not be deleted if they do not accept the terms and conditions but they will start to lose functionality, such as not receiving calls and messages and not being able to access their chat lists.

Matthew Hodgson
May 17, 2021
CEO
Element

Facebook’s business model of data mining its users is well understood. Its purchase of WhatsApp was always going to be an awkward fit. Now that Facebook is commercialising

Facebook’s business model of data mining its users is well understood. Its purchase of WhatsApp was always going to be an awkward fit. Now that Facebook is commercialising WhatsApp, the mismatch between Facebook and private conversation is more exposed. Subsequent moves from Facebook will accelerate the shift from WhatsApp to privacy-respecting alternatives.

 

 

 

 

