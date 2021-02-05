Expert Response On News That Israeli Hackers Breach KKK-affiliated Website

A collective of anti-fascist Israeli hackers have broken into a website of a group allied to the white-supremacist Ku Klux Klan (KKK). The hackers subsequently published names, photos and other personal information about members of the Patriotic Brigade Knights, which they had scraped, on social media. They also replaced some of the site’s content with their own. This included a banner saying: “Shabbat Shalom! Goodnight white pride.” The hackers told the Jerusalem Post newspaper they were part of the Antifa movement, operating under the name Hayalim Almoni, Hebrew for Anonymous Soldiers.

More information: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-55937133

Experts Comments