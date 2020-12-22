Expert Comments

Expert Says SolarWinds Cyber-Attack Serves Important Password Security Reminder

The recent cyber-attack on SolarWinds is a prime example of the integral role password security plays in the fight against cyber-crime. This year’s shift to remote working has made us all susceptible to new security risks as cybercriminals look to capitalise on the situation. With reports that the single password of ‘SolarWinds123’ was previously used to access the software maker’s server, this latest large scale cybersecurity attack serves as an important reminder of the importance of instilling a strong security culture within organisations.

Ian Pitt
December 22, 2020
CIO of LogMeIn, makers of LastPass
LastPass

Improving your company’s online security posture begins with education.

The recent SolarWinds breach further proves the long-term damage and risk associated with poor password securityThe best way to prevent password related data breaches, which is the cause of over 80% of breaches, for businesses of any size, especially SMBs, is by adopting an enterprise password management solution, alongside other business cyber security processes. Now more than ever, IT teams need to ensure that they’re following proper password hygiene, i.e. not hardcoding or storing passwords in source code repositories or in centrally stored, shared files. Human instinct and memory can make this difficult with the huge number of accounts and systems in use in one organisation. Use of a password manager enables a seamless login using unique, securely stored, randomly generated passwords, ensuring that the passwords themselves are strong. In addition, the admin capabilities of a password manager provide IT teams with the visibility to monitor password behaviour across the organisation.

 

Improving your company’s online security posture begins with education. Security awareness among the entire workforce must ultimately become a priority. Reducing the number of passwords that employees need to remember and employing technologies, such as password managers, single-sign-on and multifactor authentication, will go a long way in helping to prevent information from falling into the wrong hands.

