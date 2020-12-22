Expert Says SolarWinds Cyber-Attack Serves Important Password Security Reminder

The recent cyber-attack on SolarWinds is a prime example of the integral role password security plays in the fight against cyber-crime. This year’s shift to remote working has made us all susceptible to new security risks as cybercriminals look to capitalise on the situation. With reports that the single password of ‘SolarWinds123’ was previously used to access the software maker’s server, this latest large scale cybersecurity attack serves as an important reminder of the importance of instilling a strong security culture within organisations.

Experts Comments