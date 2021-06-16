Expert Warned That The Entire Internet Become Dangerously Geared

In light of recent events, many industry leaders are warning that the entire internet has become dangerously geared to just a few players such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft services. The web outage revealed functional risks of any cloud computing monopoly, particularly in an era of remote or hybrid working.
It's hard to overstate the reliance that today's modern business has on global network uptime and data availability. Whether we realise it or not, over the last few years we have seen a dramatic change in the cloud discussion shifting from focusing on the (positive) impact of cloud on businesses, to the (negative) impact of cloud downtime. In fact, many firms now forecast the costs of outages due to hardware failure, data loss, and cybercrime as part of their overall IT budget.
In 2021, we believe the conversation needs to shift again. Today, we know the tools and solutions exist to better prepare for, and respond to, downtime. But because of the sheer number of internal and external variables at work against us, the conversation needs to shift to accepting that downtime is inevitable and focus our efforts on reducing the frequency, duration, and impact of downtime. Our view, this is accomplished through a multi-layered approach to technology, security, protection, and recovery. There is no hardware or software silver-bullet to eliminate downtime (or guarantee uptime), so achieving the highest levels of data access and availability requires several physical, logical, and process-oriented systems working in parallel.
What does this mean? Our approach at iland is to start with proven, trusted technology. A widely tried and true solution is critical. Familiarity is critical, confidence is critical. Security is next. Security itself is multi-layered including physical, logical, process, and compliance-based layers working together. Protecting the data, should the security layers be defeated, is a critical third step. This means that a copy of the data is waiting in a safe, "air-gapped" location inaccessible by anyone but a trusted partner. Finally, combining all of the above layers in a redundant approach through remote disaster recovery (effectively doubling the security and protection efforts as a safeguard) can ensure that while downtime can never be eliminated, it can most definitely be limited as much as possible.Read Less
