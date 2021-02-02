Experts Advise After Personal Data Of 1.4 Million Washington Exposed

The personal unemployment claims data of at least 1.4 million Washingtonians may have been stolen in a hack of software used by the state auditor’s office, Auditor Pat McCarthy said Monday. In a news release, McCarthy said the data, including Social Security numbers and banking information, was exposed in a breach in December of Accellion, a software provider the auditor’s office used to transfer large computer files.
Experts Comments
From a cybersecurity perspective, this attack highlights that proper security isn’t simply a matter of protecting servers with firewalls and desktops with anti-malware. Attackers will find a weak link and if transferred data is in a consumable format, such as in plain text, then the damage from a compromise is that much greater. This is a perfect example of where threat models play a role. A forensic analysis will seek to determine key questions like who verified whether the file transfer service setup by Accellion was patched and who determined the file format used for the transfer? Threat models seek to perform a forensic analysis before the incident occurs in order to prevent the need for an incident response.
The very disappointing news that the highly sensitive personal data of 1.6 million unemployed filers in Washington State was exposed underscores just how important data-centric security is. Unlike perimeter security methods, which strengthen the boundaries around data, data-centric security such as tokenization protects the data itself, obfuscating it so that it becomes for all intents and purposes unintelligible. This means that if it falls into the wrong hands, threat actors cannot use it or leverage it for their personal gain—the meaning behind the data remains hidden. Had the caretakers of this data implemented data-centric security, then the privacy of over 1.6 million Washington State citizens would have been maintained and protected.
The very disappointing news that the highly sensitive personal data of 1.6 million unemployed filers in Washington State was exposed underscores just how important data-centric security is. Unlike perimeter security methods, which strengthen the boundaries around data, data-centric security such as tokenization protects the data itself, obfuscating it so that it becomes for all intents and purposes unintelligible. This means that if it falls into the wrong hands, threat actors cannot use it or leverage it for their personal gain—the meaning behind the data remains hidden. Had the caretakers of this data implemented data-centric security, then the privacy of over 1.6 million Washington State citizens would have been maintained and protected.Read Less
This is a great example of the need for organizations to build a comprehensive Trust and Security program focusing on people, processes and technology controls to protect data processed and stored, whether it's within their own organization or with a third party. This breach emphasizes the importance of a "Security First" culture within organizations who must stay on top of the latest threats. Security must be seen as a business enabler. The State of Washington appears to be taking the right steps in presenting an incident response process and alerting affected citizens.
This is a great example of the need for organizations to build a comprehensive Trust and Security program focusing on people, processes and technology controls to protect data processed and stored, whether it's within their own organization or with a third party. This breach emphasizes the importance of a "Security First" culture within organizations who must stay on top of the latest threats. Security must be seen as a business enabler. The State of Washington appears to be taking the right steps in presenting an incident response process and alerting affected citizens.Read Less
Dot Your Expert Comments
The shockwaves from the late-December Accellion zero day continue to be felt across multiple countries; this is a company that has a reseller community situated across the globe and we’re already seeing stories coming out of Australia and New Zealand as well as those from Washington.
It’s as clear an example as we’ve seen for two key components to strong cyber security processes - the auditing of third parties and the personal responsibility for organisations to make sure that they are as up to date as possible with their software.
The fact that the Washington auditor’s office was at the end of a 20 year product life cycle is a worrying sign that proactive assessment and analysis of their file sharing systems weren’t being carried out - they stuck with what they knew and already had in place. The issue is that those on the wrong side of the law will not be using the same technologies and strategies as they were in the early 2000s, so as criminal strategies develop, so too must the secure systems businesses use.
It also is another key indicator to organisations situated in Europe to look closer to home for any secure systems that they need to implement; backed by GDPR and not subject to the regulatory backdoors needed in systems in the US, there is additional piece of mind that comes with European cyber security use.Read Less
