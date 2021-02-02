Experts Advise After Personal Data Of 1.4 Million Washington Exposed

The personal unemployment claims data of at least 1.4 million Washingtonians may have been stolen in a hack of software used by the state auditor’s office, Auditor Pat McCarthy said Monday. In a news release, McCarthy said the data, including Social Security numbers and banking information, was exposed in a breach in December of Accellion, a software provider the auditor’s office used to transfer large computer files.

Just wondering why I would give a fuck that it was a third-party software. You hired them. It's your fault. 1.4 million Washingtonians might have their personal identifying information exposed to hackers, how the hell did you let that happen? https://t.co/y0MMgpid6A — Stephen Paolini (@stephenpaolini) February 2, 2021

