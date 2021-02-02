Expert Comments

Experts Advise After Personal Data Of 1.4 Million Washington Exposed

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

The personal unemployment claims data of at least 1.4 million Washingtonians may have been stolen in a hack of software used by the state auditor’s office, Auditor Pat McCarthy said Monday. In a news release, McCarthy said the data, including Social Security numbers and banking information, was exposed in a breach in December of Accellion, a software provider the auditor’s office used to transfer large computer files. 

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
John Vestberg
February 02, 2021
President and CEO
Clavister

The issue is that those on the wrong side of the law will not be using the same technologies and strategies as they were in the early 2000s.

The shockwaves from the late-December Accellion zero day continue to be felt across multiple countries; this is a company that has a reseller community situated across the globe and we’re already seeing stories coming out of Australia and New Zealand as well as those from Washington.

 

It’s as clear an example as we’ve seen for two key components to strong cyber security processes - the auditing of third parties and the personal responsibility for organisations to make sure that they are as

.....Read More

The shockwaves from the late-December Accellion zero day continue to be felt across multiple countries; this is a company that has a reseller community situated across the globe and we’re already seeing stories coming out of Australia and New Zealand as well as those from Washington.

 

It’s as clear an example as we’ve seen for two key components to strong cyber security processes - the auditing of third parties and the personal responsibility for organisations to make sure that they are as up to date as possible with their software.

 

The fact that the Washington auditor’s office was at the end of a 20 year product life cycle is a worrying sign that proactive assessment and analysis of their file sharing systems weren’t being carried out - they stuck with what they knew and already had in place. The issue is that those on the wrong side of the law will not be using the same technologies and strategies as they were in the early 2000s, so as criminal strategies develop, so too must the secure systems businesses use.

 

It also is another key indicator to organisations situated in Europe to look closer to home for any secure systems that they need to implement; backed by GDPR and not subject to the regulatory backdoors needed in systems in the US, there is additional piece of mind that comes with European cyber security use.

  Read Less
Tim Mackey
February 02, 2021
Principal Security Strategist
Synopsys CyRC

Threat models seek to perform a forensic analysis before the incident occurs.
Compromises come in many forms where the attacker defines the rules of their attack. In this case, the nature of the data is particularly worrisome as it could be used in future crimes. While an offer of free credit report might help alleviate some of the fallout from the attack, that the information being transferred contained banking information in addition to employment details and social security numbers could allow for a highly targeted phishing attack. Washington residents should be
.....Read More
Compromises come in many forms where the attacker defines the rules of their attack. In this case, the nature of the data is particularly worrisome as it could be used in future crimes. While an offer of free credit report might help alleviate some of the fallout from the attack, that the information being transferred contained banking information in addition to employment details and social security numbers could allow for a highly targeted phishing attack. Washington residents should be particularly wary of anyone directly and proactively contacting them about an unemployment claim via email or phone. Given the nature of the stolen data, it becomes that much easier to trick someone into thinking such proactive outreach is legitimate.
 

From a cybersecurity perspective, this attack highlights that proper security isn’t simply a matter of protecting servers with firewalls and desktops with anti-malware. Attackers will find a weak link and if transferred data is in a consumable format, such as in plain text, then the damage from a compromise is that much greater. This is a perfect example of where threat models play a role. A forensic analysis will seek to determine key questions like who verified whether the file transfer service setup by Accellion was patched and who determined the file format used for the transfer? Threat models seek to perform a forensic analysis before the incident occurs in order to prevent the need for an incident response.

  Read Less
Trevor Morgan
February 02, 2021
Product Manager
comforte AG

Data-centric security such as tokenization protects the data itself.

The very disappointing news that the highly sensitive personal data of 1.6 million unemployed filers in Washington State was exposed underscores just how important data-centric security is. Unlike perimeter security methods, which strengthen the boundaries around data, data-centric security such as tokenization protects the data itself, obfuscating it so that it becomes for all intents and purposes unintelligible. This means that if it falls into the wrong hands, threat actors cannot use it or

.....Read More

The very disappointing news that the highly sensitive personal data of 1.6 million unemployed filers in Washington State was exposed underscores just how important data-centric security is. Unlike perimeter security methods, which strengthen the boundaries around data, data-centric security such as tokenization protects the data itself, obfuscating it so that it becomes for all intents and purposes unintelligible. This means that if it falls into the wrong hands, threat actors cannot use it or leverage it for their personal gain—the meaning behind the data remains hidden. Had the caretakers of this data implemented data-centric security, then the privacy of over 1.6 million Washington State citizens would have been maintained and protected.

  Read Less
Niamh Muldoon
February 02, 2021
Senior Director of Trust and Security EMEA
OneLogin

The State of Washington appears to be taking the right steps in presenting an incident response process.

This is a great example of the need for organizations to build a comprehensive Trust and Security program focusing on people, processes and technology controls to protect data processed and stored, whether it's within their own organization or with a third party. This breach emphasizes the importance of a "Security First" culture within organizations who must stay on top of the latest threats. Security must be seen as a business enabler. The State of Washington appears to be taking the right

.....Read More

This is a great example of the need for organizations to build a comprehensive Trust and Security program focusing on people, processes and technology controls to protect data processed and stored, whether it's within their own organization or with a third party. This breach emphasizes the importance of a "Security First" culture within organizations who must stay on top of the latest threats. Security must be seen as a business enabler. The State of Washington appears to be taking the right steps in presenting an incident response process and alerting affected citizens.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Expert Insight On BT Report Confiming CISOs Under Pressure

UK Research And Innovation Suffers Ransomware Attack

Florida Medicaid Website Hacked For 7 Years, Hundreds Of Thousands...

Expert Insight: Bykea Delivery Svc. Unencrypted Server Leaks 400 Million...

Experts Insight On New Cybercrime Tool Can Build Phishing Pages...

Expert Insight: Dark Web Criminals Selling Stolen Tesco Customers’ Account...

Security Expert Re: Study Cites Biggest Security Threats To WordPress...

VIP Games Data Breach Exposes Millions Of Users’ Data

Emotet Takedown – What’s Next

It Is Wrong To Penalize Companies That Pay Ransoms –...