Experts Advise on World Password Day

World Password Day is coming up on May 6. It is a day designated to remind us of the importance of this first line of defense against ransomware, spyware, and other bad actors. This was especially true over this past year during which the World Health Organization reported a fivefold increase in cyber attacks.

Yet, contrary to prevailing advice on picking strong passwords, Security.org’s second annual report on America’s password habits and strategies revealed that 14 percent of us used “COVID” in our passwords; 21 percent used “Trump” or “Biden” and 20 percent used a curse word.