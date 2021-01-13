Experts Commentary On DarkMarket Being Taken Down By Europol

Please see below for comment by cybersecurity experts on the breaking news that the largest illegal marketplace on the dark web, DarkMarket has been taken down by Europol.

DarkMarket, the world's largest dark web marketplace has been taken down and the alleged operator arrested following an operation by @Europol and others.



It had half a million users.



https://t.co/VKu68E4M9w via @ZDNet & @ashabeeeee — Danny Palmer (@dannyjpalmer) January 13, 2021

Experts Comments