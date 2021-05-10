Experts Comments on Anti Ransomware Day – 12th May

WannaCry, notorious as the largest ransomware epidemic in history, reached its peak on May 12, 2017. To raise awareness of this ongoing threat, INTERPOL dubbed the 12th of May Anti-Ransomware Day and urged organisations to back up their data and adopt relevant security protections. Failing to take all possible steps to secure a business against a ransomware attack can be a very expensive mistake.
The most important takeaway for organisations on Anti-Ransomware Day is the awareness and prioritisation of patch management. Four years ago when WannaCry hit, there was a patch available that would have protected organisations from the attack, yet it wasn't widely implemented. Whether it was lack of resources or awareness, or simply turning a blind eye to a major threat, a lesson was learned that still rings true today: patches need to be applied in a reasonable amount of time. As cyberattacks become more ubiquitous, severe and complex, no business is safe from becoming a victim. Organisations must put the correct security measures into place before it's too late.
The most important takeaway for organisations on Anti-Ransomware Day is the awareness and prioritisation of patch management. Four years ago when WannaCry hit, there was a patch available that would have protected organisations from the attack, yet it wasn’t widely implemented. Whether it was lack of resources or awareness, or simply turning a blind eye to a major threat, a lesson was learned that still rings true today: patches need to be applied in a reasonable amount of time. As cyberattacks become more ubiquitous, severe and complex, no business is safe from becoming a victim. Organisations must put the correct security measures into place before it’s too late.Read Less
