Experts Comments on World Password Day

BACKGROUND:
|As World Password Day is coming up on the 6th of May it reminds us of the importance of protecting ourselves through strong passwords. World Password Day helps people to improve passwords that they use for their online accounts and provide sources to learn more about cybersecurity.
Experts Comments
The past year alone has given hackers so many newsworthy events to take advantage of, which has caused ransomware and phishing attacks to go through the roof.
Despite a rising number of breaches, people still fail to appreciate how easily their details could end up in the wrong hands. With the NCSC recently revealing millions of Brits are using their pets’ names as their password, it’s clear people are taking a chance with their online security. Our research found the average person uses the.....Read More
Employing proper password practices is one of the best lines of defense against would-be hackers. This means using long, randomly generated passwords that contain a mix of characters or passphrases that are unique to every single account. Password managers help to limit the risks of manual password management, generating unique credentials for every log-in which are then stored in an encrypted, secure vault and automatically filled the next time you log in.
“The majority of breaches can be traced back to simple slip-ups in password security, and so clearly it pays to be educated on best practices and the tools available to you and your business. While no one can ever be 100% protected, but strong security awareness provides the highest ROI you can ever have in security.Read Less
Using a password is as antiquated as using a standard key on your front door -- it's locked but someone can copy the key or pick the lock and still get access. For this reason, it’s important to prioritise multi-factor authentication, in the form of behavioural and continual authentication, and move away from a central store of identities, which can easily be hacked.
Dot Your Expert Comments
