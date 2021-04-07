Expert Comments

Experts Insight On CISA Advisory Regarding Attackers Targeting SAP

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Cybersecurity experts commented below on recent CISA’s advisory regarding bad actors targeting critical SAP apps.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Timothy Chiu
April 07, 2021
Vice President of Marketing
K2 Cyber Security

Self-protection (RASP) solution is more important than ever to make sure unpatched vulnerabilities remain protected.

The continued attacks on these SAP applications using known vulnerabilities that have patches, is a good reminder that the easiest way to keep your organization secure is to keep software and operating systems up to date by patching in a timely manner. For organizations that don’t have the resources to keep up with patching, using a runtime application self-protection (RASP) solution is more important than ever to make sure unpatched vulnerabilities remain protected. Even NIST (National

.....Read More

The continued attacks on these SAP applications using known vulnerabilities that have patches, is a good reminder that the easiest way to keep your organization secure is to keep software and operating systems up to date by patching in a timely manner. For organizations that don’t have the resources to keep up with patching, using a runtime application self-protection (RASP) solution is more important than ever to make sure unpatched vulnerabilities remain protected. Even NIST (National Institutes of Technology and Standards) has recently revised their catalog of controls to add RASP as a part of the security and privacy framework in SP800-53 that was updated in September of 2020.

  Read Less
Scott Caveza
April 07, 2021
Research Engineer Manager
Tenable

Despite patches being available for months and even years, attackers are still finding and exploiting unpatched SAP systems.

A recent advisory from CISA warns that unpatched or misconfigured SAP systems are actively being targeted by threat actors. SAP software is used by organizations to manage critical business functions and often used to store sensitive data. By leveraging known unpatched vulnerabilities, attackers can disrupt critical processes, steal financial or otherwise sensitive data, or deploy malicious code which can lead to a major impact on affected organizations.



Over the last year, we have continued to

.....Read More

A recent advisory from CISA warns that unpatched or misconfigured SAP systems are actively being targeted by threat actors. SAP software is used by organizations to manage critical business functions and often used to store sensitive data. By leveraging known unpatched vulnerabilities, attackers can disrupt critical processes, steal financial or otherwise sensitive data, or deploy malicious code which can lead to a major impact on affected organizations.



Over the last year, we have continued to see reports from U.S. Government agencies warning of the threat of unpatched software and known vulnerabilities being targeted by threat actors.


Despite patches being available for months and even years, attackers are still finding and exploiting unpatched SAP systems. This serves as a reminder to administrators of sensitive data and applications that applying patches, mitigations, or workarounds are paramount to thwarting malicious actors looking to exploit well known vulnerabilities.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Expert Commentary On CISA Warns Of APTs Exploiting Fortinet Vulnerabilities

Experts Insight On Facebook Data Leak

Expert Reaction On Broward District Attacker Demanded $40Mil Ransom

Patient PHI Inadvertently Added To GitHub Artic Code Vault –...

Cisco Goes Passwordless

Ransomware Is Quickly Becoming The Most Common Form Of Harmful...

Expert Insight: Arup’s Data Breach

Italian Menswear Brand Loses Corp Data in Ransomware Attack –...

How Microsoft Is Working To Confront Firmware Threats? Experts Weigh...

The Australian Inter-parliamentary Alliance On China’s Website Suffers Cyber-attack