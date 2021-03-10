Expert Comments

Experts Insight On Critical Remote Code Execution Flaws, IE Zero-Day Fixed In Microsoft’s March Patch Tuesday

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Microsoft has released 89 security fixes for software including the Edge browser, Office, and Azure that patch critical issues including vectors for the remote execution of arbitrary code. Experts below provide an insight on these critical patches.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Tim Mackey
March 10, 2021
Principal Security Strategist, Synopsys CyRC (Cybersecurity Research Center)
Synopsys

The four Exchange Server vulnerabilities contained in this month’s patch update are being actively exploited to form part of a cyber kill chain.

While most IT teams are accustomed to regular patch updates and patch cycles, the current set of Microsoft Exchange Server updates include another important step – checking for signs of compromise. The four Exchange Server vulnerabilities contained in this month’s patch update are being actively exploited to form part of a cyber kill chain. This kill chain allows attackers to leave behind web shells that can then be used to further their attack. Since a web shell is nothing more than a

.....Read More

While most IT teams are accustomed to regular patch updates and patch cycles, the current set of Microsoft Exchange Server updates include another important step – checking for signs of compromise. The four Exchange Server vulnerabilities contained in this month’s patch update are being actively exploited to form part of a cyber kill chain. This kill chain allows attackers to leave behind web shells that can then be used to further their attack. Since a web shell is nothing more than a piece of malicious code that looks like a web interface and behaves like one, hiding malicious traffic flowing from one web interface is easy to accomplish on production servers like Microsoft Exchange. Of course, since the attackers define the rules of their engagement, what that web shell does is up to them. That means they could try anything from siphoning data from the server to using the server resources to run cryptomining software. In the case of these Exchange Server patches, simply patching the Exchange Server isn’t sufficient as if there are signs of compromise, you’ll need to trigger your incident response plan and perform some forensic analysis to determine the extent of any damage done.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Experts On West Ham Utd Website Leaks Users’ Data

CEO Reaction On New Cyber Legislation

Expert Views: Microsoft Exchange Is Not The Issue, Email Is

Experts Reaction On Tens Of Thousands Of US Organisations Hit...

Cybersecurity Expert Insight: SITA Data Breach

US Govt Concern Over A Hack On Microsoft’s Exchange Email...

EU Banking Reg. Hit By MS Exchange Attack– Experts Reaction

More Than 1m Small Businesses ‘At Risk Of Collapse’ Due...

Expert Insight On Indian state government website exposed COVID-19 lab...

Experts On Elara Caring Discloses Data Breach