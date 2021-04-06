Experts Insight On Facebook Data Leak

Cybersecurity experts provide an insight below on latest facebook data breach in which 533 million Facebook users phone numbers have been leaked to an online forum, originally Tweeted by Alon Gal, CTO of security firm Hudson Rock.
Industry research has found that the majority of employers have expressed concerns about how social media poses a cybersecurity risk to their networks. With almost 4 billion people on social media platforms, this is certainly a valid concern. While most people consider these platforms as a way to connect or reconnect with friends and family, they hold a lot of personal information about each user. In the wrong hands, this information can have far-reaching impacts at organizations of all sizes, both in the public and private sectors. Phone numbers, email addresses and other personally identifiable information found on these sites are a gold mine for threat actors looking to launch spear-phishing or other social engineering campaigns. Organizations should take this as an opportunity to remind their teams about cyber hygiene best practices, such as changing passwords frequently and taking extreme caution before clicking any link in an email.Read Less
This is a huge blow to Facebook. Leaking the personal data of 533 million Facebook users is a data breach of massive significance and consequence. The fines alone could literally cripple the company.
11 million of the users whose data was exposed are in the UK. Under GDPR penalties, Facebook faces a maximum fine of £17.5 million or up to 4 % of their total 2020 global turnover - whichever is higher. The UK fine alone could set Facebook back $3.4 Billion.
Further, over 32 million records are US users. The California Attorney General can seek civil penalties of $2,500 per violation of the CCPA (California Privacy Protection Agency). So, depending on how many of those users are in California, Facebook could be looking at additional fines in the billions.
All in all, a very bad situation for Facebook and as usual, completely avoidable. The data breach occurred because of a vulnerability that the company patched in 2019. Facebook obviously needs to improve the company's maintenance processes to reduce risks from known vulnerabilities.Read Less
What is easy to miss when we see a breach of this magnitude of a global corporation is that the hackers are NOT targeting the large brand names like Facebook. There is no question that Advance Persistent Threat (APT) hacks are devised and targeted at the "brass ring" enterprises like Facebook - but we have to remember that the hackers are running scans across all of our systems.
To this end, we all have to be diligent that we are monitoring our system and implementing best practices. As the Cyber Kill Chain details, hackers will be executing reconnaissance on our systems and enumerating our assets. Once this occurs, the hacker will then penetrate our systems and attempt lateral movement and privilege escalation. It is in these steps where a comprehensive and updated identity governance practice can spot an attacker who is attempting to change account privileges to enable the compromised accounts to move around the enterprise, find crucial PII/PHI data, and then exfiltrate it.
Products and practices that can identify and then alert the enterprise about account breaches are crucial to meeting not only compliance, but to achieving enterprise security.Read Less
