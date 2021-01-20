Experts Insight On Latest Flaw Within DNSpooq

It has been reported that Israel-based security consultancy firm JSOF disclosed today seven Dnsmasq vulnerabilities, collectively known as DNSpooq, that can be exploited to launch DNS cache poisoning, remote code execution, and denial-of-service attacks against millions of affected devices. What is Dnsmasq, it is an open-sourced DNS forwarding software with DNS caching and DHCP server capabilities. It is used by a number of companies including Android/Google, Comcast, Cisco, Redhat, Netgear, Qualcomm, Linksys, Netgear, IBM, D-Link, Dell, Huawei, and Ubiquiti.

Experts Comments