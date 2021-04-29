Experts Insight On Merseyrail Targeted with Lockbit Ransomware

BACKGROUND

UK rail network, Merseyrail has confirmed that it has been targeted by cyberattackers. The cybercriminals used its email system to notify employees and journalists about the ransomware, deemed to be Lockbit after finding an email from the 18th of April with the subject: “Lockbit ransomware attack and Data Theft”.

Brit railway company Merseyrail is understood to have suffered a ransomware attack – and the crooks responsible reportedly pwned a director's Office 365 account to email employees and journalists about it. News of the breach was reported by BleepingCom… https://t.co/Rke9f789lH — The Register: Summary (@_TheRegister) April 28, 2021

The situation is currently under investigation, but a few cybersecurity experts have offered their insights below:

Experts Comments