Experts Insight On New Cybercrime Tool Can Build Phishing Pages In Real-Time

A cybercrime group has developed a novel phishing toolkit that changes logos and text on a phishing page in real-time. The tool is named “LogoKit” is tracked by RiskIQ beleived to be install on more than 300 domains over the past week and more than 700 sites over the past month. It worked by sending phishing links that contain their email addresses and once a victim navigates to the URL, it fetches logo from third party services such as Clearbit or Google’s favicon database

Experts Comments