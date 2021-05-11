Experts Insight On US Pipeline Shut After Cyberattack

US fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline has temporarily halted all pipeline operations after a cyberattack, the company said in a statement late on Friday. The company is a major US supplier of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other refined products. It transports around 45% of fuel supplies around the US east coast. Colonial Pipeline said it learned of the attack on Friday, but provided no details of the type of hacking incident. In response, the firm took systems offline to contain the threat, it said in the statement. This temporarily halted operations and affected some of its IT systems, it said.

The following cybersecurity experts have provided comment on this story:

Experts Comments