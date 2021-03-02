Experts On Google Voice Outage

The recent Google Voice outage determined to be caused by an expired TLS certificate. According to the Google Cloud Issue Summary, “Due to an issue with updating certificate configurations, the active certificate in Google Voice frontend systems inadvertently expired at 2021-02-15 23:51:00, triggering the issue.”
Experts Comments
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
An outage happens when expired certificates fail to authenticate or establish secure communication tunnels. A certificate expiration on its own is not necessarily a security response incident but is disruptive and can lead to outages like that experienced by Google Voice customers. Certificate expiration is an important mechanism to make sure certificates are still being issued to a valid system, similarly to why a driver’s license or passport needs to be renewed periodically. It offers a.....Read More
An outage happens when expired certificates fail to authenticate or establish secure communication tunnels. A certificate expiration on its own is not necessarily a security response incident but is disruptive and can lead to outages like that experienced by Google Voice customers. Certificate expiration is an important mechanism to make sure certificates are still being issued to a valid system, similarly to why a driver’s license or passport needs to be renewed periodically. It offers a check and balance system, in the form of workflow and approvals, to maintain legitimacy and authorization. Changes implemented last year by the CA/B forum reduced the lifetime of an SSL/TLS certificate to 398 days and therefore has compounded the issue of keeping up with expiring certificates.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Chris Hickman, Chief Security Officer, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"A certificate expiration on its own is not necessarily a security response incident...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/experts-on-google-voice-outage
Facebook Message
@Chris Hickman, Chief Security Officer, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"A certificate expiration on its own is not necessarily a security response incident...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/experts-on-google-voice-outage