Experts On Google Voice Outage

The recent Google Voice outage determined to be caused by an expired TLS certificate. According to the Google Cloud Issue Summary, “Due to an issue with updating certificate configurations, the active certificate in Google Voice frontend systems inadvertently expired at 2021-02-15 23:51:00, triggering the issue.”

Chris Hickman
March 02, 2021
Chief Security Officer
Keyfactor

A certificate expiration on its own is not necessarily a security response incident.

An outage happens when expired certificates fail to authenticate or establish secure communication tunnels. A certificate expiration on its own is not necessarily a security response incident but is disruptive and can lead to outages like that experienced by Google Voice customers. Certificate expiration is an important mechanism to make sure certificates are still being issued to a valid system, similarly to why a driver's license or passport needs to be renewed periodically. It offers a

An outage happens when expired certificates fail to authenticate or establish secure communication tunnels. A certificate expiration on its own is not necessarily a security response incident but is disruptive and can lead to outages like that experienced by Google Voice customers. Certificate expiration is an important mechanism to make sure certificates are still being issued to a valid system, similarly to why a driver’s license or passport needs to be renewed periodically. It offers a check and balance system, in the form of workflow and approvals, to maintain legitimacy and authorization. Changes implemented last year by the CA/B forum reduced the lifetime of an SSL/TLS certificate to 398 days and therefore has compounded the issue of keeping up with expiring certificates.

