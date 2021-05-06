Expert Comments

Experts On IOS 0-Days Vulnerabilities Discovered

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

This week Apple reported that there are currently two iOS 0-days that allow hackers to compromise fully patched devices. This comes a week after Apple issued its biggest iOS and iPadOS update since last September’s release of version 14.0.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Boris Larin
May 06, 2021
Security Researcher
Kaspersky

It was reported that at the moment the vulnerabilities were discovered, they had been actively used by cybercriminals.

CVE-2021-30663 and CVE-2021-30665 are vulnerabilities in Webkit. It's a browser engine, which is used in Apple’s Safari and other browsers. Apple released updates that fix these vulnerabilities on iOS and macOS devices. It was reported that at the moment the vulnerabilities were discovered, they had been actively used by cybercriminals. However, right now we do not have information about who the attackers are and what their targets were. Usually, browser exploits are delivered to victims via

.....Read More

CVE-2021-30663 and CVE-2021-30665 are vulnerabilities in Webkit. It's a browser engine, which is used in Apple’s Safari and other browsers. Apple released updates that fix these vulnerabilities on iOS and macOS devices. It was reported that at the moment the vulnerabilities were discovered, they had been actively used by cybercriminals. However, right now we do not have information about who the attackers are and what their targets were. Usually, browser exploits are delivered to victims via targeted phishing (messages with a link to exploit) or via watering hole attacks, in which a website contains a malicious web script, and all website visitors with a suitable web browser become victims of the exploit.

 

After successful execution of the web browser exploit, the attackers can execute code in the browser’s process. Usually, web browser exploits are used with other exploits to elevate privileges and escape the sandbox. After escaping the sandbox, the actors gain full control over the victims’ device. At the moment, it is not clear which OS - macOS or iOS was targeted in discovered attacks.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

$2bn Startup Glovo Falls Victim To Cyberattack

Vulnerabilities Found In Wifi-routers

Experts Reaction On REvil/Sodin Behind UnitingCare Breach

Uni Research Finds That Fertility Apps Collecting And Sharing Sensitive...

44% of Orgs. Report Breaches Due to 3rd Parties, 74%...

92% Of Organisations Who Pay Ransoms Don’t Get All Their...

Experts Comments on World Password Day

Expert Insights On Ransomware Task Force Report

Expert Commentary – Ofcom Warn People Not to Trust Caller...

First Horizon Bank Accts Breached by “Unauthorized Party”, Millions Removed