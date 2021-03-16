Experts On MoD Information Exposed To Hostile States

It was recently revealed that secret information from the Ministry of Defence has been continuously exposed to hostile states because they were transferred from secure networks to personal email accounts.
Experts Comments
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
The pandemic forced many organisations to work remotely for the first time, creating a real blur between employees’ professional and personal lives. This causes a real headache for cybersecurity, as they no longer have complete visibility into employee activity and many people pick up poor cybersecurity habits. Recent Mimecast research highlights that these poor habits are prevalent in the UK, with 63% of Britons using their personal devices to access the corporate network and almost 60%.....Read More
The pandemic forced many organisations to work remotely for the first time, creating a real blur between employees’ professional and personal lives. This causes a real headache for cybersecurity, as they no longer have complete visibility into employee activity and many people pick up poor cybersecurity habits. Recent Mimecast research highlights that these poor habits are prevalent in the UK, with 63% of Britons using their personal devices to access the corporate network and almost 60% forwarding personal emails to their professional ones. This failure to follow basic cyber hygiene can have huge repercussions for organisations both financially and from a reputation perspective, and in this instance could have even seen data fall into hostile hands. Now is the time to prioritise cyber hygiene awareness training to ensure employees returning to the office will be proficient in keeping the business, and any data, secure.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Carl Wearn, Head of E-Crime , provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Now is the time to prioritise cyber hygiene awareness training...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/experts-on-mod-information-exposed-to-hostile-states
Facebook Message
@Carl Wearn, Head of E-Crime , provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Now is the time to prioritise cyber hygiene awareness training...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/experts-on-mod-information-exposed-to-hostile-states