Experts On North Korea Hacking Campaign Response

In response to the recent Google discovery of a state-backed hacking campaign by North Korea targeting security researchers engaging in vulnerability research, cyber security experts commented below.
Attackers regularly succeed in infiltrating corporate networks across a range of different industries by using social engineering to exploit vulnerabilities in the human psyche. This case is no different, and if anything shows that security researchers – typically the most security-literate employees within organisations - are equally vulnerable to being targeted in carefully co-ordinated, calculated attacks.
What is interesting about this state-backed hacking campaign uncovered by Google is that even nation states are using social engineering as an attack vector. Businesses must be aware and meet this challenge by adopting privileged access management to prevent the lateral spread of an attack. Proactively managing and rotating high-value ‘privileged’ credentials, and limiting user access to only the information and tools needed to perform their immediate role, reduces an attacker’s route to critical data and their ability to exfiltrate information or disrupt operations.Read Less
Social media is already a well-established avenue for social engineering, but we are seeing more and more phishing attacks coming from social media posts themselves. For example, cyber criminals setting up fake accounts (known as Sockpuppets), befriending individuals and interacting with them to foster trust. The end game could be getting them to divulge personal or company information or stealing their logon details.
The problem is new technological developments, such as convincing AI-generated faces and “Deepfakes” make the identification of Sockpuppets considerably more challenging. Similarly, AI/automation is also increasingly used to identify the type of Sockpuppet a given user will be most receptive to, in order to make these more tailored to their target and therefore more likely to be accepted.
The best way to mitigate the risk of social media enabled cyber crime is awareness. Training employees up on best practices and what to look out for is the first step in turning what has historically been seen as the weakest link in the cyber security chain, into one of the strongest.Read Less
