Expert Comments

Experts Perspectives On Verizon Mobile Sec Index: WFH The New Normal

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

The Verizon 2021 Mobile Security Index finds that forty percent said that mobile devices are the company’s biggest security risk; seventy-eight percent expected home working to remain high even when COVID-19 is no longer an issue, and seventy-five percent said that their business’s reliance on cloud-based apps is growing. Cybersecurity experts offer perspectives.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Saryu Nayyar
April 08, 2021
CEO
Gurucul

Most IT departments are not structured to be mobilized.

Most IT departments are not structured to be mobilized. Sending a member of your IT staff out into the residences of employees to set up remote access, the availability of network library shares and FTP up/downloads is largely out of the question. Sadly, there are also no controls in place that would prevent kids from working on Dad's computer or losing his cellphone. The more local control you release by expanding the workplace beyond a secure, hard-wired network, the greater the security

.....Read More

Most IT departments are not structured to be mobilized. Sending a member of your IT staff out into the residences of employees to set up remote access, the availability of network library shares and FTP up/downloads is largely out of the question. Sadly, there are also no controls in place that would prevent kids from working on Dad's computer or losing his cellphone. The more local control you release by expanding the workplace beyond a secure, hard-wired network, the greater the security threats to your work environment, et al. Plan for it.

  Read Less
Matias Katz
April 08, 2021
CEO
Byos

Remote work, Work From Home, teleworking, or whatever you want to call it, is here to stay.

Remote work, Work From Home, teleworking, or whatever you want to call it, is here to stay. This means adjusting network defenses and security policies to support the transient nature of where people work from, regardless of which network they connect to. A secure edge architecture, where you can protect devices through micro-segmentation and manage security policies centrally, without necessarily owning the user's device is what security teams are looking for. Adding a layer of security and

.....Read More

Remote work, Work From Home, teleworking, or whatever you want to call it, is here to stay. This means adjusting network defenses and security policies to support the transient nature of where people work from, regardless of which network they connect to. A secure edge architecture, where you can protect devices through micro-segmentation and manage security policies centrally, without necessarily owning the user's device is what security teams are looking for. Adding a layer of security and management to historically unmanaged BYOD is a huge step forward in adapting to the decentralized world of work we now live in.

  Read Less
George McGregor
April 08, 2021
VP of Marketing
Approov

This changing access profile means that mobile apps and their new APIs create a new attack surface for bad actors.

An important point is this is not only about people using their own laptops or PCs to do their work - there is an increasing reliance on mobile apps running on mobile devices such as android phones, iPhones or iPads for all kinds of applications accessing sensitive corporate data

 

A good example is in healthcare, where medical professionals used to access the medical and administrative applications they needed from within a trusted hospital network with trusted devices (owned and managed by

.....Read More

An important point is this is not only about people using their own laptops or PCs to do their work - there is an increasing reliance on mobile apps running on mobile devices such as android phones, iPhones or iPads for all kinds of applications accessing sensitive corporate data

 

A good example is in healthcare, where medical professionals used to access the medical and administrative applications they needed from within a trusted hospital network with trusted devices (owned and managed by the hospital), but with the explosion of virtual healthcare they are now accessing medical apps, medical devices and accessing sensitive patient data from apps on their own mobile devices while on the move or at home. This changing access profile means that mobile apps and their new APIs create a new attack surface for bad actors.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

What The Govt Is Missing From Its Recent Cybersecurity Improvement...

Experts Insight On CISA Advisory Regarding Attackers Targeting SAP

Expert Commentary On CISA Warns Of APTs Exploiting Fortinet Vulnerabilities

Experts Insight On Facebook Data Leak

Expert Reaction On Broward District Attacker Demanded $40Mil Ransom

Patient PHI Inadvertently Added To GitHub Artic Code Vault –...

Cisco Goes Passwordless

Ransomware Is Quickly Becoming The Most Common Form Of Harmful...

Expert Insight: Arup’s Data Breach

Italian Menswear Brand Loses Corp Data in Ransomware Attack –...