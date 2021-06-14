Experts React: McDonald’s Suffers Data Breach

BACKGROUND:

It has been reported that McDonald’s, the world’s largest burger chain, has suffered a data breach today. Locations in South Korea and Taiwan have had data exposed including some customer and employee information, making it the latest global company to be targeted by cybercriminals. It is also believed U.S. operations have also been impacted.

The attackers accessed e-mails, phone numbers and delivery addresses, but the breach did not include customer payment information, the company said.

The details of the breach in the two regions were the result of an investigation by external consultants following an unauthorized activity on the company’s network.

“While we were able to close off access quickly after identification, our investigation has determined that a small number of files were accessed, some of which contained personal data,” McDonald’s said in s statement.

Experts Comments