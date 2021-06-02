Experts React: On JBS Foods Hack Must Prompt Supply Chain Cyber Protection

BACKGROUND:
The world’s largest meat supplier, JBS Foods, has been hit by a cyber-attack, the latest in a string of high-profile international hacks which show no sign of slowing down.
Hackers have been crippling supply chains as a priority, following the Colonial Pipeline attack just weeks ago. Protecting these links between critical systems is vital, as cyber security experts explain below.. We can no longer underestimate the supply chain‘s importance or consider its security only as an afterthought. Companies must start protecting it with intelligent cybersecurity.
Experts Comments
We often speak about the impact of cyberattacks on critical national infrastructure in relation to utilities, but this highlights the impact an attack on the food chain can have too. The computer networks at meat processing firm JBS were targeted with ransomware – by a criminal organisation likely based in Russia, according to the White House – with the effects felt in operations in the US, Canada and Australia. It’s warned that the attack could have lasting implications on consumers through product shortages and rising prices, similar to the effects of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack last month.
Ransomware is becoming an ever-more popular weapon for cyber criminals as it can offer an incredibly high return. The owners of the Colonial Pipeline admitted to paying a $4.4m ransom to Darkside, the attacker, to end the situation and we should all hope that doesn’t set a worrying precedent.
"Combatting ransomware requires a proactive, not a reactive, response. Through the use of predictive analytics and tools like AI or ML, security teams can see malware morphing and behaving in certain ways. These are red flags and means they can be seen and caught before ransomware can cripple systems, such as JBS'.
Coming so soon after the ransomware attack against the Colonial Pipeline system in the U.S., the attack against JBS, the world's largest meat supplier, further demonstrates the urgent need for critical infrastructure owners and operators to adopt a risk-led cybersecurity programme.
It is becoming clearer by the day that these major firms are not having the proper risk conversations between their cybersecurity experts and the business executives. They must start quantifying and prioritising their risks, leveraging threat intelligence, and automating and orchestrating their responses. And they must shift to this approach immediately. It's the only way forward.
This latest hack comes less than a month after the Colonial Pipeline cyber-attack and further demonstrates how vulnerable major industry infrastructure is to disruption. The cyber-attack targeted a US company, but its repercussions are being felt worldwide. It’s clear that cybercriminals are going to continue to target critical infrastructure for maximum impact.
So, with sophisticated cyber-attacks increasing by the day, organisations must act fast to safeguard vulnerable infrastructure and valuable data. While implementing a first line of defence is a must, this alone is not enough. Organisations need to be prepared and have a comprehensive cyber strategy in place that can secure against remote access, implement zero trust policies and safeguard value data - so that if all else fails, the impact and reach of the hack is limited.Read Less
Though the details of the JBS attack are not out, it's a pretty safe bet that the method of intrusion involved credential theft and privilege escalation. Both of these are key components in the cyber kill chain, the identified method of attack of most exploits. Attackers find a weak way into the system, via stolen passwords, default account credential, phishing or some other means. From there, they use lateral movement across the enterprise and privilege escalation to obtain system access to important data. This why account reviews and knowledge of privilege changes is imperative to a well-controlled enterprise.Read Less
Everyone talks about a digital Pearl Harbor, yet all these attacks would seem to indicate something more akin to a “death by a thousand cuts” approach, organizations being attacked seemingly at will with obvious knee jerk reactions - Calls for Government regulation (imposing costs), more tools being pushed (imposing costs) and a never ending shortage of trained personnel, pushing up wages (imposing costs).
So perhaps what we need to do is stop, again, doing the same old stuff…..
- In order for the government to be better positioned to prevent these from occurring, it needs to be better informed.
- Ransomware and cyber extortion as a whole has recently started to affect even those not specifically targeted. The Colonial Pipeline demonstrated this in the near-immediate affect on everyone's gas prices is the latest in a series of expanding and effective schemes.
- Ransom payments from cyber extortions was a $350 million industry in 2020, up 311% from 2019. Those that don't pay the ransom are still paying ransom in other ways, with the average cost of downtime as a result of the extortion being 24 times higher than the average ransom amount.
- Unfortunately, corporations need to keep in mind that even if a ransom is paid, the extorting party still maintains sensitive data that they could still release, at will. Negotiations only encourage the destruction of stolen data, but have no way to enforce that.
- The best way to avoid this vulnerability is to ensure your own systems have a regular cyber audit conducted as well as staff is completely aware of ongoing phishing and extortion trends. No matter how "locked down" a system may be, the weakest link will always remain the human. All workers need to be on constant alert as to what links they're clicking on and who they're giving access for what.
Events like this serve to underscore the point about IT and OT converging. Not only does this create new connections between IT and OT that pose risk, more importantly, OT systems are increasingly dependent on IT systems to complete the process they are supposed to be doing. Whether it’s a technical dependency that can cause an outage, or an operational dependency causing a manual forced shut down, the line between IT and OT is as blurred as the airgap from yesteryear. Problems like this beg for solutions that address risk in OT, IT, IOT, and any other Technology used in the operational process. Companies with mature Cybersecurity programs are more resilient to successful hacks and attacks, have a clearer understanding of the blast radius, quicker and lower cost recovery, and easier incident reporting for regulatory or compliance activities.Read Less
This latest attack on JBS Foods underscores the ongoing cyber risk to global supply chains and organisations that are critical to the normal functioning of our society. While we are not sure yet of the technical nature of this incident, it follows the devastating ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline in the United States. It doesn’t matter whether its logistics, fuel or food – these critical supply chains present unique and complex challenges from a cybersecurity perspective.
Supply chain organisations are often investing in technology to uplift efficiency and maximise resources, leaving the security of those systems as an afterthought. Furthermore, cyber attacks on critical organisations including healthcare and utility providers have not only increased but also become more severe since the COVID-19 pandemic began a year ago. These attacks should be a wakeup call for supply chain security – and should prompt us to consider what we define as critical infrastructure, which will inform the steps we take to protect it. Governments around the world need to mandate the use of intelligent cybersecurity solutions that can prevent, detect and respond to these attacks, now and in the future.Read Less
The attack on JBS is yet another example of the surging threat posed by ransomware, and a stark reminder of the devastation that can be caused to the business operations of those affected. With global supermarkets and some of the world’s largest corporations set to bear the brunt of the disruption caused by the incident, we are reminded of the importance of having a swift response strategy in place to minimise damage, not just within the business, but throughout the entire supply chain.
In today's volatile cyber landscape, a quick response to an attack is essential. It's not just about identifying a breach when it occurs. Organisations must also have in place a strong incident response strategy, built on a layered approach of people, process and technology. In doing so, organisations can implement intelligent and agile security measures to ensure minimal damage, not only in technical remediation, but also by ensuring that the incident is reported to the authorities quickly to prevent any potential impact on employees, partners or customers and to limit any reputational, financial and legal fallout.Read Less
