Experts React: RockYou2021, Largest Password Leak

BACKGROUND:

It has been reported that The world’s largest password collection was posted on a prominent hacker forum. A member submitted a 100 GB text file containing 8.4 billion passwords, most likely compiled from previous data breaches and security breaches, according to Cyber News. The creator of the post claims that all passwords are between 6 and 20 characters long, with all characters non-ASCII characters and white spaces removed. While the author claims that the text file he provided contains 82 billion passwords, tests by CyberNews show that the actual number of passwords is almost ten times smaller at 8,459,060,239 unique entries.

Experts Comments