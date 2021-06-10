Expert Comments

Experts React: RockYou2021, Largest Password Leak

Expert(s): Information Security Buzz
Expert(s): Information Security Buzz

BACKGROUND:

It has been reported that The world’s largest password collection was posted on a prominent hacker forum. A member submitted a 100 GB text file containing 8.4 billion passwords, most likely compiled from previous data breaches and security breaches, according to Cyber News.  The creator of the post claims that all passwords are between 6 and 20 characters long, with all characters non-ASCII characters and white spaces removed. While the author claims that the text file he provided contains 82 billion passwords, tests by CyberNews show that the actual number of passwords is almost ten times smaller at 8,459,060,239 unique entries.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments

No More Expert Comments .....

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Colonial Pipeline CEO Grilled by Senate but Experts Think Different

Experts Inisght On Security Threats Of VPN And What Organisations...

Kent School’s Suffer Cyberattack With Systems Offline And Data Stolen

NY City Law Dept Computer Systems Hacked & Shut Down...

The Importance Of New EU Cybersecurity Regulations, Experts Weigh In

Malicious Bot Networks Spreading Covid Misinformation Are An Increasing Threat

Expert Insight On Amazon Sidewalk Connects Every Smart Device In...

Scammers Access 50% of Compromised Accounts Within 12 Hours

White House Warns Companies to Step Up Cybersecurity – But...

Comment: Education Sector to See a Rise in Ransomware

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy