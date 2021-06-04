Experts React: White House Open Letter To Companies Re Ransomware

BACKGROUND:
Anne Neuberger, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology, has issued an open letter to corporate executives and business leaders on escalating ransomware attacks. The letter urges heightened vigilance and specific cybersecurity protection and prevention steps be taken immediately to protect US corporations against attacks. Experts with Gurucul and YouAttest offer thoughts and additional perspective.
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here