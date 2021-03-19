Expert Comments

Experts Reacted On Facebook Introduces Security Key Support On iOS And Android

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Facebook has announced that it has extended FIDO support to mobile devices. This means that you can now set up two-factor authentication and log into the company’s iOS and Android apps using a security key.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Jake Moore
March 19, 2021
Cybersecurity Specialist
ESET

We know that most users favour convenience over security so anything that makes the user experience easier makes the online world a safer space.

Security keys are a simple and effective way of authenticating a user and placing robust security on accounts that may be susceptible to phishing and other forms of attacks. Security keys work remarkably well and quickly among accounts, but in the past, some have not been so easy to implement making users fall back to their previous habits and bypassing their functionality.

 

This new move is likely to make Facebook users understand the seriousness and the security potential on offer. We know

.....Read More

Security keys are a simple and effective way of authenticating a user and placing robust security on accounts that may be susceptible to phishing and other forms of attacks. Security keys work remarkably well and quickly among accounts, but in the past, some have not been so easy to implement making users fall back to their previous habits and bypassing their functionality.

 

This new move is likely to make Facebook users understand the seriousness and the security potential on offer. We know that most users favour convenience over security so anything that makes the user experience easier makes the online world a safer space.

 

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

RAT Targets US Taxpayers – Experts Insight

Response Comment: Romance Scams Are Up From $475m In 2019...

Job Seekers Turn To Hacking Forums

Key Rotation Error Caused Large-Scale 365 Outage, Says Microsoft –...

Experts Reaction On News That UK Could Use Trident To...

Expert Reaction On FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center 2020 Internet...

Ransomware Attack On Birmingham College And Increased Risk To Educational...

What Cybersecurity Expert Says On Increase In Ad-fraud Through Smart...

Vodafone Spain Hit With Almost $10m Fine And Expert Reaction

Experts Reaction On FBI Alerts Rise In PYSA