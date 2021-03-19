Experts Reacted On Facebook Introduces Security Key Support On iOS And Android

Facebook has announced that it has extended FIDO support to mobile devices. This means that you can now set up two-factor authentication and log into the company’s iOS and Android apps using a security key.
Security keys are a simple and effective way of authenticating a user and placing robust security on accounts that may be susceptible to phishing and other forms of attacks. Security keys work remarkably well and quickly among accounts, but in the past, some have not been so easy to implement making users fall back to their previous habits and bypassing their functionality.
This new move is likely to make Facebook users understand the seriousness and the security potential on offer. We know that most users favour convenience over security so anything that makes the user experience easier makes the online world a safer space.
