Experts Reacted On Hackney Council Leaked Documents

A cybercriminal group has posted what it claims are documents stolen from Hackney Council in a ransomware attack last year. Last year in October, the council was hit with serious cyber-attack. The council is working with UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the Ministry of Housing to investigate the impact of the incident. The stolen documents contain very sensitive information such as “passportsdump”, “staffdata” and “PhotoID” and were posted on a darknet.

