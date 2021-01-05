Expert Comments

Experts Reacted On Payment Processor Juspay Leaks 100 Mil+ Cardholders’ Data

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia disclosed the discovery of a breach of Juspay revealing the data of over 100 million credit and debit card users, including their full names, phone numbers, email addresses, and the first and last four digits of their cards. E-merchants such as Amazon use its payments services.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Saryu Nayyar
January 05, 2021
CEO
Gurucul

Perhaps the biggest concern is the dwell time.

The Juspay breach shows that 2021 is starting off Business as Usual for malicious actors, with long dwell times between intrusion and discovery.  While some of the data in this breach were obfuscated, there is a very real possibility that the attackers could overcome the obfuscation.  Even if they don't, the stolen information could be used for sophisticated social engineering or spear-phishing attacks.

 

Perhaps the biggest concern is the dwell time.   The breach happening mid-August 2020 and

.....Read More

The Juspay breach shows that 2021 is starting off Business as Usual for malicious actors, with long dwell times between intrusion and discovery.  While some of the data in this breach were obfuscated, there is a very real possibility that the attackers could overcome the obfuscation.  Even if they don't, the stolen information could be used for sophisticated social engineering or spear-phishing attacks.

 

Perhaps the biggest concern is the dwell time.   The breach happening mid-August 2020 and only being reported now, indicates there may have been some gaps in Juspay's security stack or their security operations process.

 

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Expert Advise On Expiring Android Versions Leave Individuals Open To...

Ticketmaster Admits To Hacking Rival Company

New Phishing Campaign Targets PayPal Users

Are US And Russia Engaged In Cyber Conflict Or Cyber...

1 Mil Gamers’ Acctounts Compromised By Major Gaming Firms –...

Expert Advise On PayPal Smishing Campaign

Multi-Platform Credit Card Skimmer Discovered- Expert Offers Perspective

Experts Reacted On Microsoft Confirming Breached In Recent SolarWinds Supply...

Expert Reaction On Microsoft Says It Identified 40+ Victims Of...

Expert Commentary On Crypto Exchange EXMO Hacked