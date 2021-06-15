Experts Reacted On Tiktok Recent Privacy Update To Collect ‘Faceprints’ And ‘Voiceprints’

BACKGROUND:
As reported by TIME, recently, TikTok made a change to its U.S. privacy policy, which will allow the company to collect your biometric data including your faceprints and voiceprints. TikTok updated the “Information we collect automatically” portion of its privacy policy on 2nd of June giving itself permission to collect your physical and behavioral characteristics.
Experts Comments
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
Social media platforms are very persistent in capturing whatever data and personal information they can. From location data to identifying facial recognition and mass surveillance, this information has a vast value so collecting facial and audio ‘prints’ simply adds more data to analyse and profit from.
Users should be aware of what personal information is being stored on them by day-to-day applications, but it is important users are also aware that these companies often share it with.....Read More
Social media platforms are very persistent in capturing whatever data and personal information they can. From location data to identifying facial recognition and mass surveillance, this information has a vast value so collecting facial and audio ‘prints’ simply adds more data to analyse and profit from.
Users should be aware of what personal information is being stored on them by day-to-day applications, but it is important users are also aware that these companies often share it with advertisers, governments or any third party they choose.
When an app or service is free, the user becomes the product. However, more worrying is when the user is fully aware of how they profit but chooses to ignore the warnings. This sort of mass collection of data may only come to light negatively in the future once it is too late to redact the information.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"When an app or service is free, the user becomes the product...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/experts-reacted-on-tiktok-recent-privacy-update-to-collect-faceprints-and-voiceprints
Facebook Message
@Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"When an app or service is free, the user becomes the product...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/experts-reacted-on-tiktok-recent-privacy-update-to-collect-faceprints-and-voiceprints