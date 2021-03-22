Experts Reaction On Computer Giant Acer Hit By $50 Million Ransomware Attack

News has broken that Computer giant Acer has been hit by a REvil ransomware attack where the threat actors are demanding the largest known ransom to date, $50,000,000. REvil is demanding a $50 million sum from Acer, offering until March 28 for the company to send over funds before any alleged stolen data is leaked.
Experts Comments
This was no doubt a meticulously planned attack which involved target research, professional hacking, and uncrackable encryption. As with the majority of ransomware attacks nowadays, this attack also involved data theft and the REvil gang has since taunted Acer on a message posted on a data leak website with images of stolen documents.
Fifty million dollars is a huge ransom demand, but when the victim is a high-profit business, then the world’s top ransomware gangs can afford to be cocky.....Read More
This was no doubt a meticulously planned attack which involved target research, professional hacking, and uncrackable encryption. As with the majority of ransomware attacks nowadays, this attack also involved data theft and the REvil gang has since taunted Acer on a message posted on a data leak website with images of stolen documents.
Fifty million dollars is a huge ransom demand, but when the victim is a high-profit business, then the world’s top ransomware gangs can afford to be cocky with their demands too.
As ransomware gangs continue to be more inventive with the types of data and businesses they target, this should serve as a lesson to all organisations to keep adequate technical defences in place to ensure cyber resilience – including threat intelligence technologies, up-to-date software, and operating systems and proper employee education. Businesses should also have a good backup strategy, data recovery, and roll-back plans in place to alleviate the impact of any data loss.Read Less
Ransomware is no longer just about encrypting files but also stealing the data making it a multifunctional weapon. If a company has a solid backup to restore systems then the criminal gang can threaten to disclose damaging data that could directly impact the stock price, brand, employees, and potential customers.
What we are seeing with ransomware is that cybercriminals continue to abuse privileged access which enables them to steal sensitive data and deploy malicious ransomware. This means.....Read More
Ransomware is no longer just about encrypting files but also stealing the data making it a multifunctional weapon. If a company has a solid backup to restore systems then the criminal gang can threaten to disclose damaging data that could directly impact the stock price, brand, employees, and potential customers.
What we are seeing with ransomware is that cybercriminals continue to abuse privileged access which enables them to steal sensitive data and deploy malicious ransomware. This means that organizations should prioritize privileged access as a top security measure to reduce the risks of ransomware and ensure strong access controls and encryption for sensitive data.
Companies must take ransomware very seriously as it will continue to be the biggest cyber threats, and as we can see from this eye-wateringly high ransom demand - the price you pay for not being prepared is on the rise. It only takes one employee with local admin privileges clicking on a malicious email attachment to take down an entire company.”Read Less
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
Ransomware attacks are a major source of income for cybercriminals with a huge reward for very little effort. The $50 million demand is the highest currently known and whilst shocking only serves to demonstrate the potential that the perpetrators see in this form of attack. Acer should not consider paying this Ransom as doing so would simply keep this as a viable business model. It should also be noted that there is no guarantee that an organisation will be able to decrypt data after.....Read More
Ransomware attacks are a major source of income for cybercriminals with a huge reward for very little effort. The $50 million demand is the highest currently known and whilst shocking only serves to demonstrate the potential that the perpetrators see in this form of attack. Acer should not consider paying this Ransom as doing so would simply keep this as a viable business model. It should also be noted that there is no guarantee that an organisation will be able to decrypt data after paying a ransom as ransomware does not go through strict quality control and often contains bugs that may prevent successful recovery. It is more important than ever to conduct regular security assessments and ensure that the latest security patches are tested and deployed as soon as they are available. Organisations should also consider the design of their environments to help prevent the spread of an attack should the worst happen.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Richard Hughes, Head of Technical Cyber Security, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Ransomware attacks are a major source of income for cybercriminals with a huge reward for very little effort...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/experts-reaction-on-computer-giant-acer-hit-by-50-million-ransomware-attack
Facebook Message
@Richard Hughes, Head of Technical Cyber Security, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Ransomware attacks are a major source of income for cybercriminals with a huge reward for very little effort...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/experts-reaction-on-computer-giant-acer-hit-by-50-million-ransomware-attack