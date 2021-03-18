Expert Comments

Experts Reaction On FBI Alerts Rise In PYSA

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

The FBI has warned of Increase in PYSA Ransomware Targeting Education Institutions. The increase has occurred in 12 US States and the United Kingdom. PYSA, otherwise known as Mespinoza, is a malware capable of exfiltrating data and encrypting users’ critical files and data stored on their systems.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Jorge Orchilles
March 18, 2021
CTO
SCYTHE

Ransomware threat actors continue to evolve to ensure they receive payment.

Ransomware threat actors continue to evolve to ensure they receive payment. We have seen "double extortion" being used across various sectors, not just education. Threat actors exfiltrate data and post a sample to extort and push the victim for payment in addition to the traditional ransom of encrypting their data.

Saryu Nayyar
March 18, 2021
CEO
Gurucul

For malicious actors, the education sector is a prime target.

For malicious actors, the education sector is a prime target. IT budgets are often limited and cybersecurity resources are stretched thin. The victims can be naive to cyber threats, which makes them easy targets for social engineering and phishing attacks.

 

With the rise of Cybercrime-as-a-Service, including ransomware and hybrid attacks that extract data for extortion before encrypting it, it's no wonder they are going after easier targets like schools, seminaries, and colleges.

 

User

.....Read More

For malicious actors, the education sector is a prime target. IT budgets are often limited and cybersecurity resources are stretched thin. The victims can be naive to cyber threats, which makes them easy targets for social engineering and phishing attacks.

 

With the rise of Cybercrime-as-a-Service, including ransomware and hybrid attacks that extract data for extortion before encrypting it, it's no wonder they are going after easier targets like schools, seminaries, and colleges.

 

User education to reduce the change of becoming a victim is the first line of defense, as it almost always is when users are involved.  But educational organizations need to take it further. They need to review their cybersecurity posture and update it to face complex threats as budget and resources allow.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Key Rotation Error Caused Large-Scale 365 Outage, Says Microsoft –...

Experts Reaction On News That UK Could Use Trident To...

Expert Reaction On FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center 2020 Internet...

Ransomware Attack On Birmingham College And Increased Risk To Educational...

What Cybersecurity Expert Says On Increase In Ad-fraud Through Smart...

Vodafone Spain Hit With Almost $10m Fine And Expert Reaction

Experts Perspective On HP Bromium Q4 Rept: Detection Not Stopping...

Government Integrated Review Of Security, Defence, Development And Foreign Policy...

Msoft Exchange Exploit Leads To 10X Attack Increase

Experts On MoD Information Exposed To Hostile States