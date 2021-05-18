Expert Comments

Experts Reaction on guard.me Data Breach

The student health insurance carrier guard.me has taken their website offline after a vulnerability allowed a threat actor to access policyholders’ personal information. The website is one of the largest insurance providers specializing in providing health insurance to students while traveling or studying abroad in another country. The website Guard.me was taken down after suspicious activities found on the website and visitors are automatically diverted to the maintenance page.  

Trevor Morgan
May 18, 2021
The objective is to protect sensitive data itself at its earliest point of entry, and allow de-protection only when necessary.

Personally identifiable information (PII) and personal health information are becoming increasingly valuable, but many data healthcare operators are struggling to protect sensitive information effectively and maintain regulatory compliance. The security challenge lies in securing data that is being stored in different locations (often in multiple copies) and accessed through various applications. However, we may be seeing a shift in approaches from 'secure the technology' to 'secure the

Personally identifiable information (PII) and personal health information are becoming increasingly valuable, but many data healthcare operators are struggling to protect sensitive information effectively and maintain regulatory compliance. The security challenge lies in securing data that is being stored in different locations (often in multiple copies) and accessed through various applications. However, we may be seeing a shift in approaches from ‘secure the technology’ to ‘secure the data,’ which will reduce the threat of data loss and exposure when—and not if—a cyber-attack happens.

 

While no sure-fire way exists to prevent attackers from getting access to an enterprise network environment, organizations can leverage data security solutions that protect valuable customer information instead of the environment around that data. Being able not only to protect passwords and perimeters but also to secure personal, sensitive data itself drastically reduces the risk of misuse of data and the resultant reputational damage. Companies should look to deploy data-centric methods such as tokenization or format-preserving encryption to protect the privacy of their customers. A sophisticated data protection architecture doesn’t care where the data is stored, whether in motion or at rest, or whether that data is on-premise or in multi-cloud environments. The objective is to protect sensitive data itself at its earliest point of entry, and allow de-protection only when necessary and only for applications and users with the right permissions. The best part about tokenization is that, because it preserves data structure, it can still be used by applications without de-protection, increasing its value to the organization.

Dot Your Expert Comments


