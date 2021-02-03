Experts Reaction On Hackers Steal Foxtons Customer Data

Expert Comments

It has been reported today that thousands of customers’ financial details held by one of Britain’s biggest estate agents are being freely accessed on the dark web. Foxtons Group was victim to a malware attack in October last year when hackers targeted the company, with it closing down its web portal for home sellers, renters, and landlords. The company said that Alexander Hall, its mortgage broking business, was affected and that no “sensitive data” had been stolen. It reported itself to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the data watchdog. But when the firm was informed in January that financial and personal information was freely accessible on the dark web from an attack on ‘Foxtons Group plc.’ customers, it did not take any action.

Niamh Muldoon
February 03, 2021
Senior Director of Trust and Security EMEA
OneLogin

Financial data is subject to both regulatory and compliance requirements. The fundamental security requirement for all industries storing financial data is to understand who and what is trying to access the technology environments that the financial data is stored in. This breach further highlights the importance of identity and access management to support all businesses through digital transformation delivering to security, compliance, and privacy requirements.

Stephen Kapp
February 03, 2021
CTO and Founder
Cortex Insight

It is safe to assume the worst and Foxton customers should look to protect themselves from identity fraud and card fraud as a result of this breach. With both personal information and payment card information lost, Foxtons customers should take some time to validate payments and potential credit history interactions since October and flag anything suspicious to their bank. Even though a subset of the entire customer data has been leaked with the attackers claiming they have the entire data and

It is safe to assume the worst and Foxton customers should look to protect themselves from identity fraud and card fraud as a result of this breach. With both personal information and payment card information lost, Foxtons customers should take some time to validate payments and potential credit history interactions since October and flag anything suspicious to their bank. Even though a subset of the entire customer data has been leaked with the attackers claiming they have the entire data and they have released only 1% publicly, it doesn’t mean it hasn’t be shared and exploited privately.

Javvad Malik
February 03, 2021
Security Awareness Advocate
KnowBe4

Criminals are continually evolving their methods and ways in which they can extort victims or cause embarrassment. Anyone can publish details on the dark web claiming it comes from a breach, but people should be careful before jumping to conclusions. 

 

However, if someone suspects their details could have been exposed in any breach, they should ensure that any passwords that may have been compromised are changed, not only on the impacted service but also on any other sites which may have used

Criminals are continually evolving their methods and ways in which they can extort victims or cause embarrassment. Anyone can publish details on the dark web claiming it comes from a breach, but people should be careful before jumping to conclusions. 

 

However, if someone suspects their details could have been exposed in any breach, they should ensure that any passwords that may have been compromised are changed, not only on the impacted service but also on any other sites which may have used the same credentials. Similarly, people can set up credit monitoring, and be wary of any unsolicited emails or calls they may receive regarding the breach, or claiming to be from the company. Criminals will often try to scam impacted users, adding further insult to injury.

