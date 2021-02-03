Experts Reaction On Hackers Steal Foxtons Customer Data

It has been reported today that thousands of customers’ financial details held by one of Britain’s biggest estate agents are being freely accessed on the dark web. Foxtons Group was victim to a malware attack in October last year when hackers targeted the company, with it closing down its web portal for home sellers, renters, and landlords. The company said that Alexander Hall, its mortgage broking business, was affected and that no “sensitive data” had been stolen. It reported itself to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the data watchdog. But when the firm was informed in January that financial and personal information was freely accessible on the dark web from an attack on ‘Foxtons Group plc.’ customers, it did not take any action.

Experts Comments