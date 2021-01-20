Expert Comments

Experts Reaction On New Chrome Update To Boost Password Security

As reported by Android Central, Google is launching a few new features with Chrome 88 to boost the password security.It will be availble soon for users on iOS or desktop. It has a “check password” feature to search for any compromised or weak password. Google is also simplifying the password manager so that users can quickly and easily manage all of their login information in one place.

Jake Moore
January 20, 2021
Cybersecurity Specialist
Passwords are in desperate need of an overhaul.

Password security remains a huge challenge for organisations around the world and a massive threat to individuals too. One of the biggest challenges facing new users with a password manager is the thought of it taking them too long or being difficult to set up. One trap people still fall into is using the same or a variation of the same password across their online accounts which brings all sorts of problem. Passwords are in desperate need of an overhaul therefore this new move by Google may be the first step in making things easier for people in using unique, strong passwords.

