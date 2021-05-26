Experts Reaction On News: GCHQ Breached Citizen Privacy

BACKGROUND:

It has been reported that the UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) used bulk interception to unlawfully breach citizens’ privacy and free expression rights, Europe’s highest human rights court has ruled.

The ruling is the culmination of three lawsuits that had accused the GCHQ’s bulk interception regime of being incompatible with the right for people to have privacy, which arose in 2013 following revelations from Edward Snowden that the GCHQ was running a bulk interception operation to tap into and store huge volumes of data, which included people’s private communications.

Experts Comments