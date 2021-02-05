Experts Reaction On Security Firm Stormshield Discloses Data Breach, Theft Of Source Code

French cyber-security firm Stormshield, a major provider of security services and network security devices to the French government is breached by a threat actor who believed to stole information on some of its clients as reported by the company. In addition, the company also reported that the attacker stole the parts of the source code of its firewall Stormshield Network Security (SNS) used in sensitive networks within the French government. The company is now investigating the incident with French cyber-security agency ANSSI (Agence Nationale de la Sécurité des Systèmes d’Information), which is currently assessing the breach’s impact on government systems.

Experts Comments