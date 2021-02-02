Experts Reaction On Serco Ransomware Attack

Serco, the outsourcing firm supporting the UK government’s Test and Trace programme, has been hit by a ransomware cyberattack.
Experts Comments
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
The news of the attack on Serco today continues a trend we have seen developing over the last year.
From over-stretched hospital wards to vaccine development labs, the healthcare industry has seen an increase in attacks during COVID. The urgency of this crisis has made distributing malware easier than ever for cybercriminals looking to exploit the critical nature of medical data.
Sadly, ransomware and information stealers are the most common type of malware used against the healthcare.....Read More
The news of the attack on Serco today continues a trend we have seen developing over the last year.
From over-stretched hospital wards to vaccine development labs, the healthcare industry has seen an increase in attacks during COVID. The urgency of this crisis has made distributing malware easier than ever for cybercriminals looking to exploit the critical nature of medical data.
Sadly, ransomware and information stealers are the most common type of malware used against the healthcare sector. BlackBerry’s latest research uncovered that globally, healthcare organisations are more likely to pay ransoms than other industries due to the critical nature of the targeted data.
While many hospitals have the technology to defend against these threats, they lack large and highly skilled teams. Automation is key: Technology must take on the heavy lifting, to allow healthcare professionals to prioritise both immediate care and ever-present cyber threats.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Adam Enterkin, SVP, EMEA, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Automation is key: Technology must take on the heavy lifting allowing healthcare professionals to prioritise immediate care and cyber threats...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/experts-reaction-on-serco-ransomware-attack
Facebook Message
@Adam Enterkin, SVP, EMEA, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Automation is key: Technology must take on the heavy lifting allowing healthcare professionals to prioritise immediate care and cyber threats...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/experts-reaction-on-serco-ransomware-attack