Experts Reaction On World Economic Forum 2021 Report Cites Cyber Failure As 4th Highest Risk

Yesterday, the 2021 World Economic Forum report was released. The annual risk report – with this year’s edition being the 16th – identifies and analyses critical global risks facing the world. It is based on a Global Risks Perception Survey, which is completed by over 650 members of the World Economic Forum’s diverse leadership communities. Among the highest likelihood risks of the next ten years, cybersecurity failure is ranked 4th in the ‘clear and present danger’ section (short term risk; 0-2 years). IT infrastructure breakdown is also cited as being a major issue in the next 3-5 years (ranked #2). 

Commenting on this, Jonathan Knudsen, senior security strategist at Synopsys, said “Admitting that a problem exists is the first step in overcoming that problem. The World Economic Forum ranks cybersecurity failure as the fourth most pressing “clear and present danger” to the global economy. Managing cybersecurity requires organisations of all types and sizes to address cybersecurity directly. Organisations that use software (basically everyone) should put policies and processes in place to minimise risk and protect data. Organisations that build software must make security an integral part of their development efforts. The costs of managing cybersecurity today are a small price to pay in comparison with the mammoth costs of cybersecurity failures in the future.

