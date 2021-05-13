Experts Responses on Verizon DBiR Findings

Today, Verizon has released its Data Breach Investigation Report (DBiR). With 29,207 quality incidents analysed, of which 5,258 were confirmed breaches, the DBiR provides a comprehensive snapshot of the state of cybersecurity globally. Among the key stats were an 11% increase in phishing attacks, a 6% increase in ransomware, and the finding that a staggering 85% of breaches involved a human element.

