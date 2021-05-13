Experts Responses on Verizon DBiR Findings

Today, Verizon has released its Data Breach Investigation Report (DBiR). With 29,207 quality incidents analysed, of which 5,258 were confirmed breaches, the DBiR provides a comprehensive snapshot of the state of cybersecurity globally. Among the key stats were an 11% increase in phishing attacks, a 6% increase in ransomware, and the finding that a staggering 85% of breaches involved a human element.
Experts Comments
The last year has been an interesting transition for the concept of cybersecurity and, based on this information, protecting the identity and credentials of people and systems is now spotlighted.
"85 percent of breaches involved a human element” – again, Identity is the security perimeter. We MUST find ways to protect us from ourselves. With that, I believe there is a shift in the mindset of the employee and consumer where they are starting to appreciate the protection of their own credentials. If we can protect our enterprises from our employees by simply embracing enhanced authentication (a.k.a. multifactor) then we are taking the right steps to protect our enterprises and adjusting the mindset of the user. In the new world of remote workers accessing everything from everywhere, anytime, ensuring they are who they say they are is critical.
This concept applies to the 11% uptick in phishing attacks. These attacks are specifically trying to get credentials, particularly usernames and passwords. So if we protect enterprises with MFA, the consequences of a user providing their credentials to a malicious actor are much less relevant. All of these concepts are actionable and provide direct results. Given, measuring the number of times your data wasn't compromised is difficult.
With the DBiR report, the team at Verizon provide an invaluable service to the security community across the globe, and we are delighted to have been part of the effort for the third year running.
While it's hard to establish causality, the data in the report confirms the impression that attackers certainly aren't hindered in their efforts by global crises and are ready to opportunistically exploit any gap in the fence to pursue their objectives. For this reason, it is ever more important for the cybersecurity industry to come together and join forces to fight the challenges facing organisations today.
The Internet is growing, usage by even longtime users is growing, business online is growing, so it's not a shock at all that the dark side of the Internet is growing too. No one should be surprised by this. But there are two remarkable things to pick out of the noise. First, that the dark side is growing faster and getting better at their craft than the light side. In other words, asymmetry in cyber conflict is more and more favouring attackers as they hone their skills and tools. Second, that
some forms of attack are in hyper-growth with two standouts: ransomware and supply chain attacks. These trends aren't going to slow, so it demands that businesses really bridge the security-business divide and take the right steps to ensure future safety and growth. There are ways to prepare now, to get prevention in place, to enable a detection strategy, and to develop resilience and recovery in peacetime. Companies can reduce the likelihood and the impact of attacks to acceptable levels and must do so if they hope to compete in the remainder of the 21st century.
