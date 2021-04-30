Experts Warn Of Cybersecurity ‘Apocalypse’ As Goldman Sachs Inch Closer To Quantum Revolution

BACKGROUND:

Yesterday, the FT broke the news that Goldman Sachs believe quantum computing is 5 years away from use in markets. However, while quantum computing holds immense potential for tasks like pricing derivatives, those in the cybersecurity space are calling for an abundance of caution. Without immense efforts to create cryptographic encryptions that can withstand the power of quantum computing, the basic security that governs every aspect of our modern infrastructure may be rendered useless overnight.

Experts Comments