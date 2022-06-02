ExpressVPN’s Response To Changing Indian VPN Directive

The recent rules introduced in India requiring all VPN providers to store user data for at least five years. In light of this, ExpressVPN will cease operations of our physical VPN servers in India, effective 2 June 2022. As a company focused on protecting privacy and freedom of expression online, ExpressVPN will never log user activity and will adjust our operations and infrastructure to preserve this principle if and when necessary. 

