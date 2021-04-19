Facebook Facing Mass Legal Action Over Data Breach

Facebook is facing mass legal action from users whose data was compromised in a massive data leak. If found to be in breach, Facebook could face fines of up to 4% of its turnover.
Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of their rights when it comes to data security. As a result, class action litigation in the aftermath of a breach is a growing trend in the UK and Europe, with a number of recent high-profile cases being brought against companies including British Airways and Marriott International.
Due to the scale of the incident, this latest case against Facebook could prove incredibly costly and will undoubtedly send shockwaves across the tech industry and beyond. Global technology companies like Facebook collect vast amounts of data on hundreds of millions of users, simply as the "cost of doing business" with them. We're now seeing litigation being used as a powerful mechanism to hold all companies, including tech giants, to account for the security of this data.Read Less
