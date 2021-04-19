Expert Comments

Facebook Facing Mass Legal Action Over Data Breach

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Facebook is facing mass legal action from users whose data was compromised in a massive data leak. If found to be in breach, Facebook could face fines of up to 4% of its turnover.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Tony Pepper
April 19, 2021
CEO
Egress

Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of their rights when it comes to data security.

Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of their rights when it comes to data security. As a result, class action litigation in the aftermath of a breach is a growing trend in the UK and Europe, with a number of recent high-profile cases being brought against companies including British Airways and Marriott International.

 

Due to the scale of the incident, this latest case against Facebook could prove incredibly costly and will undoubtedly send shockwaves across the tech industry and beyond.

.....Read More

Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of their rights when it comes to data security. As a result, class action litigation in the aftermath of a breach is a growing trend in the UK and Europe, with a number of recent high-profile cases being brought against companies including British Airways and Marriott International.

 

Due to the scale of the incident, this latest case against Facebook could prove incredibly costly and will undoubtedly send shockwaves across the tech industry and beyond. Global technology companies like Facebook collect vast amounts of data on hundreds of millions of users, simply as the "cost of doing business" with them. We're now seeing litigation being used as a powerful mechanism to hold all companies, including tech giants, to account for the security of this data.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Priti Patel To Warn Of Encryption Dangers For Children

BlackBerry CISO On Russia Sanctions Problematic – A Preventative Solution...

Experts On Russia Being Held Accountable For SolarWinds

Security Expert Re: NSA Urges Organizations To Patch Top Vulnerabilities...

Expert Insights: Dir Nat’l Intelligence Releases Annual Threat Assessment Thursday

Expert Advice Developers to Improve Software Security After NAME:WRECK Disclosure

Expert Reaction on Research that Coronavirus Triggering Surge in Cyber...

Expert Comment On DPC Facebook Investigation

Apple Quietly Updated Some Of Its Top Hardware Due To...

Security Researcher “Chrome 0day” Tweet – Expert Insight