Facial recognition company Clearview AI fined £7.5m for illegally using images of Brits scraped from online
Experts Comments
Hopefully, we will continue to see fines like this against companies that violate citizens' privacy. Facial recognition technology, along with its abuse, is more invasive of individuals' privacy than the collection of fingerprints and DNA have ever been. Government officials need to tightly restrict the use of facial recognition to track unaware citizens.
I'm happy to see privacy regulations being enforced in the UK. More countries need to implement laws on the collection, sharing, storage, and use of images used in facial recognition databases. Most people in Clearview.ai's database have no knowledge that their photo is being used. Clearview.ai's database doesn't just include criminals---it includes everyone it possibly can. When police use this database, it means unregulated surveillance of everyone in it, regardless of whether they're suspected or charged with any crime. In the wrong hands, unregulated use of face recognition can lead to restrictions on freedom of movement, assembly, and expression, and those restrictions will disproportionately affect people of color, women, and the poor. Not to mention all the scummy ways private corporations can use Clearview.ai.Read Less
