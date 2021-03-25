Expert Comments

FatFace Cyberattack Leaves Shoppers Open To Identity Theft

High street clothing retailer FatFace has told customers that some of their personal and card details could be at risk after its systems were hit by a ‘sophisticated criminal attack’ in January, according to This is Money. Chief executive Liz Evans sent an email to the affected customer notifying them of the breach by an unauthorised third party believed to have access to their personal information. FatFace has not yet disclosed the number of persons affected by the breach.  

Jake Moore
March 25, 2021
Cybersecurity Specialist
ESET

Breaches are inevitable and we can all learn from them.

Astonishingly, it took FatFace over 2 months to inform customers about this breach, which may have led to an increased risk of identity theft or targeted phishing emails. What makes this even worse is that FatFace attempted to keep this information private - even after the breach was disclosed to their customers - attempting to keep it limited to only those affected knowing about it. It can be extremely damaging trying to bury a breach – far worse than being honest up front and admitting it

Astonishingly, it took FatFace over 2 months to inform customers about this breach, which may have led to an increased risk of identity theft or targeted phishing emails. What makes this even worse is that FatFace attempted to keep this information private - even after the breach was disclosed to their customers - attempting to keep it limited to only those affected knowing about it. It can be extremely damaging trying to bury a breach – far worse than being honest up front and admitting it at the earliest opportunity. Breaches are inevitable and we can all learn from them, so it is vital we start to share best practice and discuss how systems are compromised among our peers.

