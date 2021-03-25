FatFace Cyberattack Leaves Shoppers Open To Identity Theft

High street clothing retailer FatFace has told customers that some of their personal and card details could be at risk after its systems were hit by a ‘sophisticated criminal attack’ in January, according to This is Money. Chief executive Liz Evans sent an email to the affected customer notifying them of the breach by an unauthorised third party believed to have access to their personal information. FatFace has not yet disclosed the number of persons affected by the breach.

Experts Comments