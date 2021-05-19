FBI Receives Record Level of Complaints for Online Scams

It has been reported that the FBI says that complaints concerning online scams and investment fraud have now reached a record-breaking level. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received its six millionth complaint on May 15, 2021. According to the US agency, annual complaint volumes increased by close to 70% between 2019 and 2020. The most common crimes reported were phishing scams, schemes relating to non-payment or non-delivery, and extortion attempts.

Experts Comments