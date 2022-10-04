Cyber group RansonEXX took responsibility for stealing the company’s information, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said. They claim the hackers have leaked 7GB of data, including internal documents, technical sheets, repair instructions, and other documents.

According to Reuters: MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) – Ferrari (RACE.MI) said on Monday some internal documents had been posted online and the luxury sports carmaker was working to identify how this had happened. It will implement all the appropriate actions as needed, it said in an emailed statement.

Ferrari documents were stolen previously when the cybergang Everest hit Speroni spa, a company that supplies components for sports cars and offered data relating to Ferrari, Lamborghini and Maserati. At

that time, Ferrari infrastructure was not affected, the newspaper added.