Fewer Than Half Of London Boroughs Have Invested In Cyber Insurance

According to Techmonitor, 48 percent of London boroughs have invested in cyber insurance, leaving 17 boroughs vulnerable to a significant loss in the event of a cyberattack. In the beginning of 2020, Hackney council was the victim of a phishing attack, where confidential information was compromised and the council incurred losses of £10 million. A study conducted by Ispos Mori and is currently funded by The Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport showed that cyberattacks have both short- and long-term effects, making it extremely difficult for policy makers to fully understand the cost of an attack.

