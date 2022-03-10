Fewer Than Half Of London Boroughs Have Invested In Cyber Insurance

According to Techmonitor, 48 percent of London boroughs have invested in cyber insurance, leaving 17 boroughs vulnerable to a significant loss in the event of a cyberattack. In the beginning of 2020, Hackney council was the victim of a phishing attack, where confidential information was compromised and the council incurred losses of £10 million. A study conducted by Ispos Mori and is currently funded by The Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport showed that cyberattacks have both short- and long-term effects, making it extremely difficult for policy makers to fully understand the cost of an attack.
Experts Comments
Be part of our growing Information Security Expert Community (1000+), please register here.
The full of extent and cost of a cyberattack is impossible to determine but there are ways in reducing the impact and cost. Cyber insurance is just as vital as business insurance but must not be relied upon in the same light, nor should it be the only antidote to mitigate a cyberattack. Many organisations view such hefty demand payments as part of the daily business but as a result some insurance companies push up their premiums which in turn make their services seem overpriced. Those who.....Read More
The full of extent and cost of a cyberattack is impossible to determine but there are ways in reducing the impact and cost. Cyber insurance is just as vital as business insurance but must not be relied upon in the same light, nor should it be the only antidote to mitigate a cyberattack. Many organisations view such hefty demand payments as part of the daily business but as a result some insurance companies push up their premiums which in turn make their services seem overpriced. Those who purchase cyber insurance often view it as a get out of jail card should the worst case scenario occur but it remains just another tool in the toolkit. Although insurance may be viewed as a last chance backup method in reactively protecting organisational data, it is still possible to proactively protect it by having the correct security in place initially such as patch management, up to date antivirus software and by conducting impromptu staff training.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist, provides expert commentary at @Information Security Buzz.
"..."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/fewer-than-half-of-london-boroughs-have-invested-in-cyber-insurance
Facebook Message
@Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist, provides expert commentary at @Information Security Buzz.
"..."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/fewer-than-half-of-london-boroughs-have-invested-in-cyber-insurance