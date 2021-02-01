Florida Medicaid Website Hacked For 7 Years, Hundreds Of Thousands Affected

Tallahassee-based children Medicaid health plan Florida Healthy Kids Corp. began notifying members on Jan. 27 of a 7-year data breach that exposed the personal information of hundreds of thousands of health plan applicants. The health plan said it discovered that several thousand applicants’ information was inappropriately accessed and tampered with as a result of the breach. Information of applicants and enrollees that was exposed included Social Security numbers, dates of birth, names, addresses, and financial information.

