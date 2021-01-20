FreakOut Botnet Targets Linux- Experts Offer Perspective

Researchers with Check Point have reported a FreakOut botnet that has targeted vulnerabilities in Linux systems. The IRC botnet can be used for DDoS attacks as well as crypto-mining. The attacks aimed at devices that run one of the following:

TerraMaster TOS(TerraMaster Operating System) – the operating system used for managing TerraMaster NAS (Network Attached Storage) servers

Zend Framework – a collection of packages used in building web application and services using PHP, with more than 570 million installations

Liferay Portal – a free, open-source enterprise portal. It is a web application platform written in Java that offers features relevant for the development of portals and websites

Source: https://research.checkpoint.com/2021/freakout-leveraging-newest-vulnerabilities-for-creating-a-botnet/

Experts Comments