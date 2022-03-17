FTC Fines CafePress After Data Breach – Expert Reaction

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wants to slap the former owner of the CafePress custom t-shirt and merchandise site with a $500,000 fine for failing to secure its users’ data and attempting to cover up a significant data breach impacting millions. As the consumer protection watchdog explained, CafePress’ former owner, Residual Pumpkin Entity, stored its customers’ Social Security numbers and password reset answers in plain text, and their data longer than necessary.

“As a result of its shoddy security practices, CafePress’ network was breached multiple times,” the FTC said in its announcement: FTC Takes Action Against CafePress for Data Breach Cover Up | Federal Trade Commission

Experts Comments